2631 E MERCER Lane

Welcome home to this gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bedroom home with an oversized lot with fresh paint and remodeled new pool on a quiet street! As you enter into the large open concept kitchen you will find a living area that opens its doors to your own private oasis. The large grassy backyard features mountain views and a updated new pebble sheen pool! There is 2 separate living spaces in the home to give you enough space for all your entertaining needs. This home sites on a dead end street with gorgeous mountain views and walking distance to Shea Middle School and Shadow Mountain High School. Just bring your furniture and move right into this gorgeous home.