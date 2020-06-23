2631 E MERCER Lane

Welcome home to this gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bedroom home with an oversized lot with fresh paint and remodeled new pool on a quiet street! As you enter into the large open concept kitchen you will find a living area that opens its doors to your own private oasis. The large grassy backyard features mountain views and a updated new pebble sheen pool! There is 2 separate living spaces in the home to give you enough space for all your entertaining needs. This home sites on a dead end street with gorgeous mountain views and walking distance to Shea Middle School and Shadow Mountain High School. Just bring your furniture and move right into this gorgeous home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
