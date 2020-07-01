2629 E Monte Cristo Ave Apt 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

$15/per adult app fee for a limited time!



Move-in Special! $300.00 off your 1st full month's rent!



Convenient 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom unit for rent North Phoenix area. Located in Paradise Valley School District. Nice private patio area for enjoyment. Tile throughout the unit. Good size kitchen includes a gas stove and one refrigerator. Living room close to the kitchen area. New ceiling fans and window blinds installed. Off-street parking available. This address is close to schools, parks, shopping, restaurants, highways, public transportation and so much more. Schedule a showing today.



Rental Terms:

Application Fee: $15 per adult (discounted from $49 for a limited time only!)

One-time Resident Admin fee of $235.

2.3% city rental tax.

1.6% monthly admin fee.

Pet fees and restrictions apply: One-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo pet rent per pet.

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant;

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.

We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Property Management

A Mynd Company

Equal Opportunity Housing



(RLNE5652886)