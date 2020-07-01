All apartments in Phoenix
2629 E Monte Cristo Ave Apt 1
Last updated May 6 2020 at 11:36 AM

2629 E Monte Cristo Ave Apt 1

2629 East Monte Cristo Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2629 East Monte Cristo Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
$15/per adult app fee for a limited time!

Move-in Special! $300.00 off your 1st full month's rent!

Convenient 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom unit for rent North Phoenix area. Located in Paradise Valley School District. Nice private patio area for enjoyment. Tile throughout the unit. Good size kitchen includes a gas stove and one refrigerator. Living room close to the kitchen area. New ceiling fans and window blinds installed. Off-street parking available. This address is close to schools, parks, shopping, restaurants, highways, public transportation and so much more. Schedule a showing today.

Rental Terms:
Application Fee: $15 per adult (discounted from $49 for a limited time only!)
One-time Resident Admin fee of $235.
2.3% city rental tax.
1.6% monthly admin fee.
Pet fees and restrictions apply: One-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo pet rent per pet.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant;
You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.
We look forward to connecting with you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

