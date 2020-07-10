2625 S 85th Ln

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4e9408c07e ---- Move in on 8/21 and get $745.00 off of your first full month\'s rent! This gorgeous home in Tolleson will keep you cool with the brand new AC and sparkling salt water pool, while keeping your pocketbook full due to the Solar Panels! Walk in and notice the Formal Front Room and Dining Area. The kitchen greets you with an island and brand new microwave as well as an open look into the family room. The split master bedroom offers dual sinks and a separate soak-in tub and shower. A $250.00 Solor Panel rental fee is applicable per month during the duration of your lease. STATUS: Vacant PLEASE READ THIS: PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria https://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application%205.1.18.pdf?v4 SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Register for a Self-Guided Tour Receive txt or email confirmation On the day of your visit receive a CODE to retrieve key from electronic lock box APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS: GO TO: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/servicestarrealty/tenantApplication.action Ensure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to application Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee with credit or debit card More Information: AREA INFORMATION: 83rd Ave and Lower Buckeye FLOORING: Carpet and Tile GARAGE/PARKING: 2 car garage KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: TBD PROPERTY TYPE: single family home UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities YEAR BUILT: 2003 YARD: Grass Additional Amenities:pool Application, Lease Terms, and Fees MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted. ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 monthly pet fee per pet and city sales tax. Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None HOA Instructions HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner PROPERTY MANAGER: Tiffany All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc. Service Star Realty 2929 E Camelback Rd #119, Phoenix, AZ 85016, USA Phone: 1 480-426-9696



***Paint May Be A Different Color, Appliance May Have Been Replaced, Home Does Not Come With Outdoor Gazebo. **Security Deposit Is $1745.00 Oac.