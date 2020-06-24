26224 N 45th St

Amenities
Located within the coveted Tatum Ranch community, this home is conveniently located just minutes from tons of shopping, entertainment, restaurants and freeway access to the 101, 51 & 17. Situated on a corner lot, this home boasts a large backyard with mature landscaping and a covered patio. The interior features mostly plush carpet throughout, vaulted ceilings, open, great room style, ceiling fans, 2-car garage, gas fireplace and a master suite complete with dual sinks and a walk-in closet.
To Schedule a Self-Showing Please Visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/rentvest
$50 application fee per adult. 2.3% city rental tax. 1.6% monthly admin fee. $235 initial admin-fee. Pet fees and restrictions apply.