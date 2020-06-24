26224 N 45th St

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Located within the coveted Tatum Ranch community, this home is conveniently located just minutes from tons of shopping, entertainment, restaurants and freeway access to the 101, 51 & 17. Situated on a corner lot, this home boasts a large backyard with mature landscaping and a covered patio. The interior features mostly plush carpet throughout, vaulted ceilings, open, great room style, ceiling fans, 2-car garage, gas fireplace and a master suite complete with dual sinks and a walk-in closet.



To Schedule a Self-Showing Please Visit:

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/rentvest



$50 application fee per adult. 2.3% city rental tax. 1.6% monthly admin fee. $235 initial admin-fee. Pet fees and restrictions apply.