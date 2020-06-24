All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 26224 N 45th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
26224 N 45th St
Last updated March 16 2019 at 7:43 AM

26224 N 45th St

26224 North 45th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

26224 North 45th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85050
Tatum Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Located within the coveted Tatum Ranch community, this home is conveniently located just minutes from tons of shopping, entertainment, restaurants and freeway access to the 101, 51 & 17. Situated on a corner lot, this home boasts a large backyard with mature landscaping and a covered patio. The interior features mostly plush carpet throughout, vaulted ceilings, open, great room style, ceiling fans, 2-car garage, gas fireplace and a master suite complete with dual sinks and a walk-in closet.

To Schedule a Self-Showing Please Visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/rentvest

$50 application fee per adult. 2.3% city rental tax. 1.6% monthly admin fee. $235 initial admin-fee. Pet fees and restrictions apply. 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26224 N 45th St have any available units?
26224 N 45th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 26224 N 45th St have?
Some of 26224 N 45th St's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26224 N 45th St currently offering any rent specials?
26224 N 45th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26224 N 45th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 26224 N 45th St is pet friendly.
Does 26224 N 45th St offer parking?
Yes, 26224 N 45th St offers parking.
Does 26224 N 45th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26224 N 45th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26224 N 45th St have a pool?
No, 26224 N 45th St does not have a pool.
Does 26224 N 45th St have accessible units?
No, 26224 N 45th St does not have accessible units.
Does 26224 N 45th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26224 N 45th St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Astor at Osborn by Mark-Taylor
3300 North 7th Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Covington Park Apartments
2902 W Sweetwater Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85029
The Continental
1030 N 3rd St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Tamarron Apartments
4410 N 99th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85037
Carol Mary
501 E Willetta St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Parc South Mountain
3400 East Southern Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85040
Proxy 333
333 E McKinley St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Shade at Desert Ridge
21150 N Tatum Blvd
Phoenix, AZ 85050

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College