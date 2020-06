26223 N 42ND Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool putting green bbq/grill garage hot tub

MAGNIFICENT HOME THAT DOES NOT LOOK LIKE A RENTAL..LOTS OF REMODELING HAS BEEN DONE OVER THE YEARS TO THIS BEAUTY THAT SITS ON A PRIME INTERIOR LOT WITH STUNNING VIEWS. GREAT FLOOR PLAN WITH WITH LARGE ROOMS PLUS AN EXTRA BONUS ROOM AT BACK THAT'S ALMOST 20X10. LOTS OF QUALITY FLOORING TO GRANITE COUNTERS, STAINLESS APPLIANCES WITH 5'' BASEBOARDS. KITCHEN HAS ISLAND 42''' MAPLE CABINETS, DOUBLE OVENS, GAS COOK TOP ALL OPENING TO A HUGE FAMILY ROOM. ALL THIS BACKS TO THE TREMENDOUS YARD FEATURING PEBBLE TEC POOL AND SPA WITH WATER FEATURE. OUT DOOR GAS FIREPLACE AND BUILT-IN -BBQ AREA.PUTTING GREEN AREA ALL FACING VIEWS OF MOUNTAIN, WASHES AND LIGHTS.TENANT RESPONSIBLE FOR THE FIRST $65 OF ANY REPAIR.PLEASE USING SHOWING TIME BUT UNTIL 6/12 IF NO RESPONSE IS RETURNED IN TIME PLEASE GO SHOW