All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2615 W Sat Nam Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2615 W Sat Nam Way
Last updated April 1 2020 at 10:16 AM

2615 W Sat Nam Way

2615 West San Tam Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Tramonto
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2615 West San Tam Way, Phoenix, AZ 85086
Tramonto

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Available 04/01/20 This home has an absolutely perfect set up with a nice open floor plan and downstairs master. Both guest bedrooms are upstairs with a full bathroom. Plantation shutters throughout, two-car garage, fenced-in backyard, brand new carpet with tile in all of the right places. Community pools & tennis court, community parks, trails & playgrounds. Amazing views of mountains from your patio!

Resident responsible for all utilities.

Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee per Adult.
A one-time Resident Admin fee of $235.
Pet fees and restrictions apply a One-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo pet rent per pet.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Property Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5670462)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2615 W Sat Nam Way have any available units?
2615 W Sat Nam Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2615 W Sat Nam Way have?
Some of 2615 W Sat Nam Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2615 W Sat Nam Way currently offering any rent specials?
2615 W Sat Nam Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2615 W Sat Nam Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2615 W Sat Nam Way is pet friendly.
Does 2615 W Sat Nam Way offer parking?
Yes, 2615 W Sat Nam Way offers parking.
Does 2615 W Sat Nam Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2615 W Sat Nam Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2615 W Sat Nam Way have a pool?
Yes, 2615 W Sat Nam Way has a pool.
Does 2615 W Sat Nam Way have accessible units?
No, 2615 W Sat Nam Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2615 W Sat Nam Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2615 W Sat Nam Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avilla Camelback Ranch
10770 West Highland Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85037
Carlyle at South Mountain
5102 E. Piedmont Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Rockledge Fairways
13220 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Seven
19800 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Vista Sureno
4727 Warner Road
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Peak 16
5151 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Bolero
7725 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Carlyle Townhomes
5102 E Piedmont Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College