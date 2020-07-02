2615 W Sat Nam Way

Amenities
Available 04/01/20 This home has an absolutely perfect set up with a nice open floor plan and downstairs master. Both guest bedrooms are upstairs with a full bathroom. Plantation shutters throughout, two-car garage, fenced-in backyard, brand new carpet with tile in all of the right places. Community pools & tennis court, community parks, trails & playgrounds. Amazing views of mountains from your patio!
Resident responsible for all utilities.
Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee per Adult.
A one-time Resident Admin fee of $235.
Pet fees and restrictions apply a One-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo pet rent per pet.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.
