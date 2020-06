Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Zillow Zestimate incorrect, similar homes renting for $1.00/sqft or more in 85032. Freshly remodeled and expanded 4bed 2bth home in prime North Phoenix neighborhood! Everything redone including full kitchen and both bathrooms, AC, hot water heater, lighting, everything ready for immediate move in! Matching Whirlpool stainless steel appliances and front load washer and dryer included. Low maintenance front and fully fenced backyard. Call for pets. No Smoking!