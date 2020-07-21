Rent Calculator
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2611 W NANCY Lane
Last updated December 11 2019 at 6:55 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2611 W NANCY Lane
2611 West Nancy Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Phoenix
Pet Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Pools
Location
2611 West Nancy Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85041
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
This 3 bedroom 2 bath with new carpet and paint is located close to downtown, shopping, dining and schools. Community pool is visible from the property. Come see quick because it will not last long.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2611 W NANCY Lane have any available units?
2611 W NANCY Lane doesn't have any available units at this time.
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2611 W NANCY Lane have?
Some of 2611 W NANCY Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool.
Amenities section
.
Is 2611 W NANCY Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2611 W NANCY Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2611 W NANCY Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2611 W NANCY Lane is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 2611 W NANCY Lane offer parking?
No, 2611 W NANCY Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2611 W NANCY Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2611 W NANCY Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2611 W NANCY Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2611 W NANCY Lane has a pool.
Does 2611 W NANCY Lane have accessible units?
No, 2611 W NANCY Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2611 W NANCY Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2611 W NANCY Lane has units with dishwashers.
