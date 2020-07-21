All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2607 W MARK Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2607 W MARK Lane
Last updated July 11 2019 at 11:23 PM

2607 W MARK Lane

2607 West Mark Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2607 West Mark Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85085

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
hot tub
fireplace
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
hot tub
Fully Furnished Beautiful single level home on a corner lot in Montana Tierra designed for entertainment and relaxation. Enjoy a resort style backyard with luxury spa that seats 5 with lounger, covered patio seating and lighted pergola with more seating and heater for those cool evenings. 3 furnished bedrooms, kitchen complete with all appliances, dishes etc. Just bring your bags and move in. Close to mountains to hike, shopping, stadiums for all events or travel North to cool off. This is my private home which I take pride in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2607 W MARK Lane have any available units?
2607 W MARK Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2607 W MARK Lane have?
Some of 2607 W MARK Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2607 W MARK Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2607 W MARK Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2607 W MARK Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2607 W MARK Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2607 W MARK Lane offer parking?
No, 2607 W MARK Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2607 W MARK Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2607 W MARK Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2607 W MARK Lane have a pool?
No, 2607 W MARK Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2607 W MARK Lane have accessible units?
No, 2607 W MARK Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2607 W MARK Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2607 W MARK Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Osborn
240 West Osborn Road
Phoenix, AZ 85013
The Bella
13616 N 43rd St
Phoenix, AZ 85032
San Mateo Townhomes
4435 North Longview Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85014
8th and Row
818 East Roosevelt Street
Phoenix, AZ 85006
West 35th
15615 N 35th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85053
The Trend at 51 Apartment Homes
1615 E Georgia Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Brookfield Terrace
6545 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
The Bungalows on Jomax
27441 N BLACK CANYON HWY
Phoenix, AZ 85085

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 Bedroom ApartmentsPhoenix 2 Bedroom Apartments
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly Apartments
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeCentral Avenue CorridorMountain Park Ranch
Downtown PhoenixArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College