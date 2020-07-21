2607 W MARK Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities bbq/grill hot tub

Fully Furnished Beautiful single level home on a corner lot in Montana Tierra designed for entertainment and relaxation. Enjoy a resort style backyard with luxury spa that seats 5 with lounger, covered patio seating and lighted pergola with more seating and heater for those cool evenings. 3 furnished bedrooms, kitchen complete with all appliances, dishes etc. Just bring your bags and move in. Close to mountains to hike, shopping, stadiums for all events or travel North to cool off. This is my private home which I take pride in.