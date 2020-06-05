2607 N 8th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Renovated 1940's Classic - Renovated 1940's classic. Carpet, flooring, ceiling fans, fixtures, bathroom vanities, blinds paint, etc Elegance abounds in this home located in the Country Club Park Historic District. One of the 2 closets in the MASSIVE master bedroom has mirrored doors. Enjoy your evenings on the spacious front porch or in the LARGE low-maintenance backyard. Long driveway leading to garage provides plenty of parking. Home has gas stove which is what everyone wants.

Washer and Dryer included in the garage. Large back yard with fire pit and an extra large storage shed. Close to downtown Phoenix amenities, park, Phoenix Country Club, light rail, schools, shopping, easy access to the freeways. Easy living, you will not be disappointed. Come, Show, Rent today!!!



(RLNE4932184)