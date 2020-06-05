All apartments in Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ
2607 N 8th Street
2607 N 8th Street

2607 North 8th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2607 North 8th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85006
Coronado

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Renovated 1940's Classic - Renovated 1940's classic. Carpet, flooring, ceiling fans, fixtures, bathroom vanities, blinds paint, etc Elegance abounds in this home located in the Country Club Park Historic District. One of the 2 closets in the MASSIVE master bedroom has mirrored doors. Enjoy your evenings on the spacious front porch or in the LARGE low-maintenance backyard. Long driveway leading to garage provides plenty of parking. Home has gas stove which is what everyone wants.
Washer and Dryer included in the garage. Large back yard with fire pit and an extra large storage shed. Close to downtown Phoenix amenities, park, Phoenix Country Club, light rail, schools, shopping, easy access to the freeways. Easy living, you will not be disappointed. Come, Show, Rent today!!!

(RLNE4932184)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2607 N 8th Street have any available units?
2607 N 8th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2607 N 8th Street have?
Some of 2607 N 8th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2607 N 8th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2607 N 8th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2607 N 8th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2607 N 8th Street is pet friendly.
Does 2607 N 8th Street offer parking?
Yes, 2607 N 8th Street offers parking.
Does 2607 N 8th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2607 N 8th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2607 N 8th Street have a pool?
No, 2607 N 8th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2607 N 8th Street have accessible units?
No, 2607 N 8th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2607 N 8th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2607 N 8th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
