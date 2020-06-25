All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated April 22 2019

2607 N. 34th Dr.

2607 North 34th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2607 North 34th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85009

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Cash/Finance purchase $169,900
OR - Rental Agreement at $1,190 with Lease Purchase Option for up to 2 years.

This great family home features 3 bedrooms and 1.75 baths. Remodeled a few years back. The kitchen offers newer cabinets and granite countertops. No carpet, tile and laminate floors. Upgraded baths. Single car garage. Currently in the process of refreshing the interior.

Please note that this IS NOT RENT TO OWN. We are not accepting straight rentals at this time.

**Please also note - this property is listed on the MLS**

Call and/or email for details! Please be sure to leave your full name, phone number, and your email
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

