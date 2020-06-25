2607 N. 34th Dr.

Amenities

granite counters garage recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities garage

Cash/Finance purchase $169,900

OR - Rental Agreement at $1,190 with Lease Purchase Option for up to 2 years.



This great family home features 3 bedrooms and 1.75 baths. Remodeled a few years back. The kitchen offers newer cabinets and granite countertops. No carpet, tile and laminate floors. Upgraded baths. Single car garage. Currently in the process of refreshing the interior.



Please note that this IS NOT RENT TO OWN. We are not accepting straight rentals at this time.



**Please also note - this property is listed on the MLS**



