This beautiful single level unit is one of the best in this complex. No Carpet in this two-bedroom home. Located close to the Black Canyon Fwy (I-17) and Grand Canyon University. This unit comes well equipped with an indoor washer and dryer. Large patio and large storage shed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2605 W HIGHLAND Avenue have any available units?
2605 W HIGHLAND Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2605 W HIGHLAND Avenue have?
Some of 2605 W HIGHLAND Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2605 W HIGHLAND Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2605 W HIGHLAND Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.