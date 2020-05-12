2604 E JOAN D ARC Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters oven recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN--- New to the Market and available unfurnished or furnished. Premium Elevated Hillside location with wonderful views of the Valley and Hillside * Nearly 1/2 acre lot * Tastefully updated with stainless steel appliances and granite in all of the right places * Large laundry room * Flagstone fireplace * Upgraded finishes and hardware * The low maintenance backyard is extremely private * Furnished available for $2400 a month * New carpet just installed in the bedrooms as well *