Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2604 E JOAN D ARC Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2604 E JOAN D ARC Avenue

2604 E Joan D Arc Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2604 E Joan D Arc Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85032
Chateau Thierry

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
oven
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN--- New to the Market and available unfurnished or furnished. Premium Elevated Hillside location with wonderful views of the Valley and Hillside * Nearly 1/2 acre lot * Tastefully updated with stainless steel appliances and granite in all of the right places * Large laundry room * Flagstone fireplace * Upgraded finishes and hardware * The low maintenance backyard is extremely private * Furnished available for $2400 a month * New carpet just installed in the bedrooms as well *

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2604 E JOAN D ARC Avenue have any available units?
2604 E JOAN D ARC Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2604 E JOAN D ARC Avenue have?
Some of 2604 E JOAN D ARC Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2604 E JOAN D ARC Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2604 E JOAN D ARC Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2604 E JOAN D ARC Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2604 E JOAN D ARC Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2604 E JOAN D ARC Avenue offer parking?
No, 2604 E JOAN D ARC Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2604 E JOAN D ARC Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2604 E JOAN D ARC Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2604 E JOAN D ARC Avenue have a pool?
No, 2604 E JOAN D ARC Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2604 E JOAN D ARC Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2604 E JOAN D ARC Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2604 E JOAN D ARC Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2604 E JOAN D ARC Avenue has units with dishwashers.
