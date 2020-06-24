All apartments in Phoenix
25806 N 45th Way
Last updated March 16 2019 at 10:05 AM

25806 N 45th Way

25806 North 45th Way · No Longer Available
Location

25806 North 45th Way, Phoenix, AZ 85050
Tatum Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
pool
bathtub
Unit Amenities
5 Bedroom 3 Bath North Phoenix Home with Pool - Gorgeous 5 bedroom home available in highly desirable North Phoenix community. Nestled just off of Jomax and Tatum, near shopping, dining and within the coveted Paradise Valley School District. Impressive interior boasts soaring vaulted ceilings and tons of natural light throughout. Ideal floorplan offers separate living and family rooms. Open concept kitchen shows granite countertops, ss appliances and an oversize island/breakfast bar. Off of the upstairs master retreat is a balcony, a perfect spot to enjoy expansive views of the stunning Sonoran sunsets. Master en-suite features double sinks and separate shower and garden tub. Backyard enjoys a covered patio and sparkling pool and boarders common area allowing for tranquility and privacy. This home is what you've been searching for. Pool and landscape maintenance included in rent. Rent $2800.00 plus $64.40 rental tax= $2864.40, refundable security deposit $2800.00, non-refundable move-out inspection fee $119, and a $40 non-refundable credit application fee per adult. Pets not allowed. Pet restrictions and deposit do not apply to service animals. No smoking allowed inside home. For more information and to schedule a showing please contact us at 623-738-4834 or visit our website at www.ArizonaManagement.com.
This home is brought to you by Arizona Management Group at Keller Williams Biltmore Partners.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25806 N 45th Way have any available units?
25806 N 45th Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 25806 N 45th Way have?
Some of 25806 N 45th Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25806 N 45th Way currently offering any rent specials?
25806 N 45th Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25806 N 45th Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 25806 N 45th Way is pet friendly.
Does 25806 N 45th Way offer parking?
No, 25806 N 45th Way does not offer parking.
Does 25806 N 45th Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25806 N 45th Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25806 N 45th Way have a pool?
Yes, 25806 N 45th Way has a pool.
Does 25806 N 45th Way have accessible units?
No, 25806 N 45th Way does not have accessible units.
Does 25806 N 45th Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 25806 N 45th Way does not have units with dishwashers.
