25806 N 45th Way

5 Bedroom 3 Bath North Phoenix Home with Pool - Gorgeous 5 bedroom home available in highly desirable North Phoenix community. Nestled just off of Jomax and Tatum, near shopping, dining and within the coveted Paradise Valley School District. Impressive interior boasts soaring vaulted ceilings and tons of natural light throughout. Ideal floorplan offers separate living and family rooms. Open concept kitchen shows granite countertops, ss appliances and an oversize island/breakfast bar. Off of the upstairs master retreat is a balcony, a perfect spot to enjoy expansive views of the stunning Sonoran sunsets. Master en-suite features double sinks and separate shower and garden tub. Backyard enjoys a covered patio and sparkling pool and boarders common area allowing for tranquility and privacy. This home is what you've been searching for. Pool and landscape maintenance included in rent. Rent $2800.00 plus $64.40 rental tax= $2864.40, refundable security deposit $2800.00, non-refundable move-out inspection fee $119, and a $40 non-refundable credit application fee per adult. Pets not allowed. Pet restrictions and deposit do not apply to service animals. No smoking allowed inside home. For more information and to schedule a showing please contact us at 623-738-4834 or visit our website at www.ArizonaManagement.com.

(RLNE4759880)