All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2556 W TAMARISK Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2556 W TAMARISK Avenue
Last updated February 26 2020 at 11:42 AM

2556 W TAMARISK Avenue

2556 West Tamarisk Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2556 West Tamarisk Street, Phoenix, AZ 85041
Grayson Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Gorgeous single level home located in a nice and quiet neighborhood. It has three bedrooms, two full bathrooms and two-car garage. This home is installed with tiles throughout the entire house and new paint in exterior wall. The interior features bright kitchen with plenty of counter space, closet pantry, vaulted ceilings and sunny windows, spacious great room and dining area, as well as entertainment center ready for your enjoyment. Master bedroom with walk in closet and master bath. Nice front and back yard with a covered patio and extended slab perfect for the patio table and umbrella or BBQ grill. Garage floor is painted with epoxy. Refrigerator, glass-top range, dishwasher, washer and dryers are all included. Very clean and move in ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2556 W TAMARISK Avenue have any available units?
2556 W TAMARISK Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2556 W TAMARISK Avenue have?
Some of 2556 W TAMARISK Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2556 W TAMARISK Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2556 W TAMARISK Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2556 W TAMARISK Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2556 W TAMARISK Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2556 W TAMARISK Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2556 W TAMARISK Avenue offers parking.
Does 2556 W TAMARISK Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2556 W TAMARISK Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2556 W TAMARISK Avenue have a pool?
No, 2556 W TAMARISK Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2556 W TAMARISK Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2556 W TAMARISK Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2556 W TAMARISK Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2556 W TAMARISK Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camelback Cove
4802 N 12th St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Lilly Garden
4903 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Del Mar Apartments
8550 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85037
Aspire Pinnacle Peak
24250 N 23rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Canyon Springs
14020 N Black Canyon Hwy
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Cortland Fillmore
601 W Fillmore St
Phoenix, AZ 85003
Palm Court
20401 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
West 35th
15615 N 35th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85053

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College