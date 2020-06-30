2556 W TAMARISK Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Gorgeous single level home located in a nice and quiet neighborhood. It has three bedrooms, two full bathrooms and two-car garage. This home is installed with tiles throughout the entire house and new paint in exterior wall. The interior features bright kitchen with plenty of counter space, closet pantry, vaulted ceilings and sunny windows, spacious great room and dining area, as well as entertainment center ready for your enjoyment. Master bedroom with walk in closet and master bath. Nice front and back yard with a covered patio and extended slab perfect for the patio table and umbrella or BBQ grill. Garage floor is painted with epoxy. Refrigerator, glass-top range, dishwasher, washer and dryers are all included. Very clean and move in ready.