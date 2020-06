Amenities

Looking for a very nice remodeled 2 bedrooms in the Coronado Historic? This is it! Kitchen and bathroom remodeled, hardwood floors restored, A/C is a couple of years old. New roof. New gas water heater.Private backyard. One car carport with extra driveway for additional cars. Brand new appliances - New gas stove, new refrigerator, new built in micro, new washer & gas dryer) This charming rental IN THE Coronado historic NEIGHBORHOOD will be gone fast!