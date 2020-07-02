2540 E Taxidea Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities playground pool bbq/grill tennis court volleyball court

Lovely home in the very desirable Mountain Park Ranch in Ahwatukee. Walking distance to the best elementary Monte Vista, community pool, playground, tennis and volleyball courts.Home features granite counter tops throughout, spacious open floor plan that offers wonderful vaulted ceilings. Large master bedroom with on-suite bath and walk-in closet. Eat-in kitchen with a bay window.Beautiful lush backyard, with mature citrus and palm trees. An extended patio pergola for outdoor living and dining is like having your own backyard oasis! The backyard also features a built-in BBQ grill and miniature sink. This home is an entertainer's dream! Home can be leased with or with out furnishings. Please inquire with agent for more info!