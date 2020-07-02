All apartments in Phoenix
2540 E Taxidea Way
2540 E Taxidea Way

2540 East Taxidea Way · No Longer Available
Location

2540 East Taxidea Way, Phoenix, AZ 85048
Mountain Park Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
playground
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
volleyball court
Lovely home in the very desirable Mountain Park Ranch in Ahwatukee. Walking distance to the best elementary Monte Vista, community pool, playground, tennis and volleyball courts.Home features granite counter tops throughout, spacious open floor plan that offers wonderful vaulted ceilings. Large master bedroom with on-suite bath and walk-in closet. Eat-in kitchen with a bay window.Beautiful lush backyard, with mature citrus and palm trees. An extended patio pergola for outdoor living and dining is like having your own backyard oasis! The backyard also features a built-in BBQ grill and miniature sink. This home is an entertainer's dream! Home can be leased with or with out furnishings. Please inquire with agent for more info!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2540 E Taxidea Way have any available units?
2540 E Taxidea Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2540 E Taxidea Way have?
Some of 2540 E Taxidea Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2540 E Taxidea Way currently offering any rent specials?
2540 E Taxidea Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2540 E Taxidea Way pet-friendly?
No, 2540 E Taxidea Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2540 E Taxidea Way offer parking?
No, 2540 E Taxidea Way does not offer parking.
Does 2540 E Taxidea Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2540 E Taxidea Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2540 E Taxidea Way have a pool?
Yes, 2540 E Taxidea Way has a pool.
Does 2540 E Taxidea Way have accessible units?
No, 2540 E Taxidea Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2540 E Taxidea Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2540 E Taxidea Way has units with dishwashers.

