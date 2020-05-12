All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2537 E Libby St

2537 East Libby Street · No Longer Available
Location

2537 East Libby Street, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Very charming home in fantastic N. Phoenix location! Huge lot with low maintenance landscaping and mature trees for shade. Interior features include custom paint, tile flooring, granite counters, & a master suite with private bathroom. Covered patio, storage shed & porch swing in backyard. No pets please.
Schedule a showing online today at www.rightkeypropertymanagement.com

Call or text Stacia for details 602-672-1787
$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2537 E Libby St have any available units?
2537 E Libby St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 2537 E Libby St currently offering any rent specials?
2537 E Libby St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2537 E Libby St pet-friendly?
No, 2537 E Libby St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2537 E Libby St offer parking?
No, 2537 E Libby St does not offer parking.
Does 2537 E Libby St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2537 E Libby St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2537 E Libby St have a pool?
No, 2537 E Libby St does not have a pool.
Does 2537 E Libby St have accessible units?
No, 2537 E Libby St does not have accessible units.
Does 2537 E Libby St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2537 E Libby St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2537 E Libby St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2537 E Libby St does not have units with air conditioning.
