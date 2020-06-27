All apartments in Phoenix
2525 W DIANA Avenue

2525 West Diana Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2525 West Diana Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85021

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Remodeled 3bed/1.75 bath home in N.Central Phoenix. Laminate and tile floors t/o. Neutral 2-tone paint. Newer roof and a/c. Beautiful kitchen. Granite, gas range, tile back-splash, and breakfast bar. Bonus family room off kitchen with large picture windows looking out to pool. Interior storage off laundry. Updated hall bath with stone tile surround. 3rd bed has wainscoting. Updated master bath with stone tile shower. Dual pane windows. Ceiling fans t/o. 2 inch faux wood blinds t/o. Easy xeriscape landscape front/back. Sim lawn in rear. Fenced diving pool. Pool and yard service included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2525 W DIANA Avenue have any available units?
2525 W DIANA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2525 W DIANA Avenue have?
Some of 2525 W DIANA Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2525 W DIANA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2525 W DIANA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2525 W DIANA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2525 W DIANA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2525 W DIANA Avenue offer parking?
No, 2525 W DIANA Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2525 W DIANA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2525 W DIANA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2525 W DIANA Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2525 W DIANA Avenue has a pool.
Does 2525 W DIANA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2525 W DIANA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2525 W DIANA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2525 W DIANA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
