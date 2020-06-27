2525 W DIANA Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Remodeled 3bed/1.75 bath home in N.Central Phoenix. Laminate and tile floors t/o. Neutral 2-tone paint. Newer roof and a/c. Beautiful kitchen. Granite, gas range, tile back-splash, and breakfast bar. Bonus family room off kitchen with large picture windows looking out to pool. Interior storage off laundry. Updated hall bath with stone tile surround. 3rd bed has wainscoting. Updated master bath with stone tile shower. Dual pane windows. Ceiling fans t/o. 2 inch faux wood blinds t/o. Easy xeriscape landscape front/back. Sim lawn in rear. Fenced diving pool. Pool and yard service included.