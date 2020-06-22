2523 N 48TH Place

Amenities

Super good deal! $30,000 in recent upgrades.New 2017 black slab galaxy granite countersNew 2017 white subway tile back splashNew white cabinets and hardwareNew sink and modern pull down faucetAll black appliances includedAll window coverings included2 bedrooms, living room, kitchen,dining area, full bath, laundry area and one large bonus room with closet.New tile in bedroomsNew paint outside 2018Ground floorPlenty of parking areaNew LED lighting and energy saving fansNew roof 2016New 2018 LARGE block fenced yard in back for tenantNew gate 2018New 2017 bathroom vanityNew tub and tile surroundNew 2017 black granite counters in bathNew bath lighting and mirrorNew security door 2017Unit has private washer and dryer for their own use