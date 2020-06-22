All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2523 N 48TH Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2523 N 48TH Place

2523 North 48th Place · No Longer Available
Location

2523 North 48th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85008

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Super good deal! $30,000 in recent upgrades.New 2017 black slab galaxy granite countersNew 2017 white subway tile back splashNew white cabinets and hardwareNew sink and modern pull down faucetAll black appliances includedAll window coverings included2 bedrooms, living room, kitchen,dining area, full bath, laundry area and one large bonus room with closet.New tile in bedroomsNew paint outside 2018Ground floorPlenty of parking areaNew LED lighting and energy saving fansNew roof 2016New 2018 LARGE block fenced yard in back for tenantNew gate 2018New 2017 bathroom vanityNew tub and tile surroundNew 2017 black granite counters in bathNew bath lighting and mirrorNew security door 2017Unit has private washer and dryer for their own use

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2523 N 48TH Place have any available units?
2523 N 48TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2523 N 48TH Place have?
Some of 2523 N 48TH Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2523 N 48TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
2523 N 48TH Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2523 N 48TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 2523 N 48TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2523 N 48TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 2523 N 48TH Place does offer parking.
Does 2523 N 48TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2523 N 48TH Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2523 N 48TH Place have a pool?
No, 2523 N 48TH Place does not have a pool.
Does 2523 N 48TH Place have accessible units?
No, 2523 N 48TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2523 N 48TH Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2523 N 48TH Place does not have units with dishwashers.
