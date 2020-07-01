All apartments in Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ
25206 N 40th Ave
Last updated April 29 2020 at 7:35 AM

25206 N 40th Ave

25206 North 40th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

25206 North 40th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85083
Stetson Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
2 weeks free with 1 yr lease, 1 month free with 2 yr lease!

Rare updated home in this great LOCATION with 400 square foot addition (added another large bedroom), making this a fabulous 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with loft! Immaculate inside and out. Updated fixtures throughout and move in ready! Grassy back yard backs to greenbelt. Granite kitchen with breakfast bar and open to dining area. All wood or tile floors throughout with the exception of the stairs. All stainless steel appliances are included too! Great area with shopping, grocery and dining, within walking distance, elementary school and park right nearby, on a quiet street. Newer AC, well insulated home makes this one energy efficient. Home has just been painted, cabinets refinished, newer fridge and newer water heater. Just a few miles from the Happy Valley & I-17 shopping at NorTerra.

Show: Lockbox ready.
Pets Allowed

$75 Monthly tenant benefit package and city taxes will be added with rents. *Benefit package includes online rent payment and portal access, monthly air filter delivery, 24/7 emergency maintenance support, and minimum required renters liability insurance.

APPLY TODAY!!!

To get the code, Please email us a photo of yourself while holding your driver's license close to your face
and send it to leads@yesvirtual.com. As soon as we receive this one, we will send you the code via text
message. Please do not forget to put the property address on the subject line, the phone number we can
send the code to and the date of your desired visit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25206 N 40th Ave have any available units?
25206 N 40th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 25206 N 40th Ave have?
Some of 25206 N 40th Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25206 N 40th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
25206 N 40th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25206 N 40th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 25206 N 40th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 25206 N 40th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 25206 N 40th Ave offers parking.
Does 25206 N 40th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25206 N 40th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25206 N 40th Ave have a pool?
No, 25206 N 40th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 25206 N 40th Ave have accessible units?
No, 25206 N 40th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 25206 N 40th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25206 N 40th Ave has units with dishwashers.

