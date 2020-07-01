25206 N 40th Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage

2 weeks free with 1 yr lease, 1 month free with 2 yr lease!



Rare updated home in this great LOCATION with 400 square foot addition (added another large bedroom), making this a fabulous 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with loft! Immaculate inside and out. Updated fixtures throughout and move in ready! Grassy back yard backs to greenbelt. Granite kitchen with breakfast bar and open to dining area. All wood or tile floors throughout with the exception of the stairs. All stainless steel appliances are included too! Great area with shopping, grocery and dining, within walking distance, elementary school and park right nearby, on a quiet street. Newer AC, well insulated home makes this one energy efficient. Home has just been painted, cabinets refinished, newer fridge and newer water heater. Just a few miles from the Happy Valley & I-17 shopping at NorTerra.



Show: Lockbox ready.

Pets Allowed



$75 Monthly tenant benefit package and city taxes will be added with rents. *Benefit package includes online rent payment and portal access, monthly air filter delivery, 24/7 emergency maintenance support, and minimum required renters liability insurance.



APPLY TODAY!!!



To get the code, Please email us a photo of yourself while holding your driver's license close to your face

and send it to leads@yesvirtual.com. As soon as we receive this one, we will send you the code via text

message. Please do not forget to put the property address on the subject line, the phone number we can

send the code to and the date of your desired visit.