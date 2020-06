Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

Beautiful custom dream home. Custom paint throughout. Formal entry with living/office area. Bedroom with full bath downstairs. Large family room with movie screen tv, open to dining area. Beautiful gourmet kitchen overlooking the oasis backyard. Master suite upstairs with dual vanity sinks, walkin shower and garden tub. Backyard masterpiece, enjoy the mountain views from the hot tub, play a volley game and take a slide down into the pool, you won't be disappointed.