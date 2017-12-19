All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2511 E HIGHLAND Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2511 E HIGHLAND Avenue
Last updated December 8 2019 at 10:47 PM

2511 E HIGHLAND Avenue

2511 East Highland Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2511 East Highland Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Freshly remodeled home an excellent location just south of Biltmore at Camelback Corredor. This remodel property features living room upon entry, three nicely sized bedrooms, enclosed Arizona room and bonus room. Home offers fresh interior paint, all new kitchen with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and new cabinetry. High end contemporary wood floor installed in living area and kitchen, new carpet in bonus room and ceramic tile in bedrooms. Bathrooms have been completed updated with fixtures. Roof recently replaced in 2014 with 25yr Supreme shingles. Backyard has large covered patio and store shed. Excellent home in high demand location!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2511 E HIGHLAND Avenue have any available units?
2511 E HIGHLAND Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2511 E HIGHLAND Avenue have?
Some of 2511 E HIGHLAND Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2511 E HIGHLAND Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2511 E HIGHLAND Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2511 E HIGHLAND Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2511 E HIGHLAND Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2511 E HIGHLAND Avenue offer parking?
No, 2511 E HIGHLAND Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2511 E HIGHLAND Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2511 E HIGHLAND Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2511 E HIGHLAND Avenue have a pool?
No, 2511 E HIGHLAND Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2511 E HIGHLAND Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2511 E HIGHLAND Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2511 E HIGHLAND Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2511 E HIGHLAND Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Morgan Park
8902 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Rockledge Fairways
13220 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Madera at Metro
3161 W Cheryl Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Villa Serena Apartments
4221 W Dunlap Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Accolade Apartment Homes
220 W Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Tides on Thomas
4815 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Bell Cove
17239 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Sierra Pines
9410 N 31st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College