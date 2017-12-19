2511 E HIGHLAND Avenue

Amenities

Freshly remodeled home an excellent location just south of Biltmore at Camelback Corredor. This remodel property features living room upon entry, three nicely sized bedrooms, enclosed Arizona room and bonus room. Home offers fresh interior paint, all new kitchen with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and new cabinetry. High end contemporary wood floor installed in living area and kitchen, new carpet in bonus room and ceramic tile in bedrooms. Bathrooms have been completed updated with fixtures. Roof recently replaced in 2014 with 25yr Supreme shingles. Backyard has large covered patio and store shed. Excellent home in high demand location!!