2506 E Crittenden Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2506 E Crittenden Lane

2506 East Crittenden Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2506 East Crittenden Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Clean, contemporary, remodeled 2-bedroom 2-bath split-floor patio home - minutes from Biltmore, restaurants & Sky Harbor airport - carries on the allure of Sutton Place, a Dell Trailor gated-community. Enter thru 2-car garage or courtyard walkway next to avocado tree. White walls, modern kitchen, tile and wood flooring, skylights, artificial turf. Enjoy a 20'x16.5' living area plus dining and nook for breakfast or office. Relax in your private rear covered patio with beautiful landscaping. Master walk-in & bedroom 2 closets are complete with closet systems. Find storage in garage, laundry room cabinets and hallway closet. Private, lots of natural light, professionally cleaned and ready for immediate move-in. Community offers gated access , private drive, ramada, lawn, large pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2506 E Crittenden Lane have any available units?
2506 E Crittenden Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2506 E Crittenden Lane have?
Some of 2506 E Crittenden Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2506 E Crittenden Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2506 E Crittenden Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2506 E Crittenden Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2506 E Crittenden Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2506 E Crittenden Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2506 E Crittenden Lane offers parking.
Does 2506 E Crittenden Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2506 E Crittenden Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2506 E Crittenden Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2506 E Crittenden Lane has a pool.
Does 2506 E Crittenden Lane have accessible units?
No, 2506 E Crittenden Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2506 E Crittenden Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2506 E Crittenden Lane has units with dishwashers.
