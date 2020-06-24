2506 E Crittenden Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking pool garage

Clean, contemporary, remodeled 2-bedroom 2-bath split-floor patio home - minutes from Biltmore, restaurants & Sky Harbor airport - carries on the allure of Sutton Place, a Dell Trailor gated-community. Enter thru 2-car garage or courtyard walkway next to avocado tree. White walls, modern kitchen, tile and wood flooring, skylights, artificial turf. Enjoy a 20'x16.5' living area plus dining and nook for breakfast or office. Relax in your private rear covered patio with beautiful landscaping. Master walk-in & bedroom 2 closets are complete with closet systems. Find storage in garage, laundry room cabinets and hallway closet. Private, lots of natural light, professionally cleaned and ready for immediate move-in. Community offers gated access , private drive, ramada, lawn, large pool.