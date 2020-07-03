2470 E Roma Avenue

Amenities

Live. Work. Play. This beautiful, luxury townhouse, located in the heart of the Biltmore corridor, has it all! A highly desired two-car garage, with first floor recreation room/dry bar and full-size laundry room. Second level features a gourmet kitchen with custom cabinets and granite counter tops, plus spacious den which can be used as additional guest bedroom. Third level contains two private en-suite bedrooms and walk-in closets w/organizers, with all bathrooms boasting custom tile/stone finishes. This home also features rich hardwood floors, crown molding, plantation shutters & fresh paint thru-out! What a great location for the busy professional that desires first class shopping, dining and amenities!