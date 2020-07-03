All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated November 18 2019 at 6:00 AM

2470 E Roma Avenue

2470 East Roma Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2470 East Roma Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85016
Palm Acres

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Live. Work. Play. This beautiful, luxury townhouse, located in the heart of the Biltmore corridor, has it all! A highly desired two-car garage, with first floor recreation room/dry bar and full-size laundry room. Second level features a gourmet kitchen with custom cabinets and granite counter tops, plus spacious den which can be used as additional guest bedroom. Third level contains two private en-suite bedrooms and walk-in closets w/organizers, with all bathrooms boasting custom tile/stone finishes. This home also features rich hardwood floors, crown molding, plantation shutters & fresh paint thru-out! What a great location for the busy professional that desires first class shopping, dining and amenities!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2470 E Roma Avenue have any available units?
2470 E Roma Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2470 E Roma Avenue have?
Some of 2470 E Roma Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2470 E Roma Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2470 E Roma Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2470 E Roma Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2470 E Roma Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2470 E Roma Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2470 E Roma Avenue offers parking.
Does 2470 E Roma Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2470 E Roma Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2470 E Roma Avenue have a pool?
No, 2470 E Roma Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2470 E Roma Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2470 E Roma Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2470 E Roma Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2470 E Roma Avenue has units with dishwashers.

