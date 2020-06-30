24623 N 46TH Avenue

THIS GREAT 3 BEDROOM PLUS DEN HOME IN WONDERFUL STETSON COURT IS MOVE IN READY. WONDERFUL OPEN FLOORPLAN WITH LARGE GREAT ROOM OPEN TO KITCHEN. EAT IN KITCHEN WITH BLACK APPLIANCES AND GRANITE COUNTERTOPS. SPLIT MASTER WITH LARGE BATHROOM WITH SEPARATE TUB AND SHOWER. NICE BACKYARD WITH COVERED PATIO! HUGE 4 CAR GARAGE WITH PLENTY OF ROOM!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
