Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
24623 N 46TH Avenue
Last updated October 29 2019 at 7:45 AM

24623 N 46TH Avenue

24623 North 46th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

24623 North 46th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85310

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
THIS GREAT 3 BEDROOM PLUS DEN HOME IN WONDERFUL STETSON COURT IS MOVE IN READY. WONDERFUL OPEN FLOORPLAN WITH LARGE GREAT ROOM OPEN TO KITCHEN. EAT IN KITCHEN WITH BLACK APPLIANCES AND GRANITE COUNTERTOPS. SPLIT MASTER WITH LARGE BATHROOM WITH SEPARATE TUB AND SHOWER. NICE BACKYARD WITH COVERED PATIO! HUGE 4 CAR GARAGE WITH PLENTY OF ROOM!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24623 N 46TH Avenue have any available units?
24623 N 46TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 24623 N 46TH Avenue have?
Some of 24623 N 46TH Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24623 N 46TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
24623 N 46TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24623 N 46TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 24623 N 46TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 24623 N 46TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 24623 N 46TH Avenue offers parking.
Does 24623 N 46TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24623 N 46TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24623 N 46TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 24623 N 46TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 24623 N 46TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 24623 N 46TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 24623 N 46TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24623 N 46TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.

