24623 N 46TH Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

THIS GREAT 3 BEDROOM PLUS DEN HOME IN WONDERFUL STETSON COURT IS MOVE IN READY. WONDERFUL OPEN FLOORPLAN WITH LARGE GREAT ROOM OPEN TO KITCHEN. EAT IN KITCHEN WITH BLACK APPLIANCES AND GRANITE COUNTERTOPS. SPLIT MASTER WITH LARGE BATHROOM WITH SEPARATE TUB AND SHOWER. NICE BACKYARD WITH COVERED PATIO! HUGE 4 CAR GARAGE WITH PLENTY OF ROOM!