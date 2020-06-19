All apartments in Phoenix
2444 East Francisco Drive
Last updated May 22 2020 at 8:39 PM

2444 East Francisco Drive

2444 East Francisco Drive · (480) 382-9681
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2444 East Francisco Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85042

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$949

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 972 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Two bedroom, 2 bathroom house on 24th St/Baseline! Ready for Immediate Move In! Home includes 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1 kitchen, and one family room. Backyard is free from obstructions, clear view of fields. Close & clear views of South Mountain, only minutes from Mormon Trail head. South Mountain Community College, restaurants, and shopping to the north and east of the property. No Pets. Section 8 Considered.

$60 non-refundable Application Fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative Fee of $125 due at move in. $250 refundable Cleaning Deposit. $949 refundable Security Deposit. Earnest Deposit is non-refundable when application is approved.

Preliminary Requirements can be viewed at -- https://www.rentarizona.info/rental-criteria/

Are you a LANDLORD looking for help with your rental property? Call us at 480-382-9681 so we can assist you!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2444 East Francisco Drive have any available units?
2444 East Francisco Drive has a unit available for $949 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 2444 East Francisco Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2444 East Francisco Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2444 East Francisco Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2444 East Francisco Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2444 East Francisco Drive offer parking?
No, 2444 East Francisco Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2444 East Francisco Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2444 East Francisco Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2444 East Francisco Drive have a pool?
No, 2444 East Francisco Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2444 East Francisco Drive have accessible units?
No, 2444 East Francisco Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2444 East Francisco Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2444 East Francisco Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2444 East Francisco Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2444 East Francisco Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
