2444 East Francisco Drive

Unit Amenities Property Amenities accepts section 8

Two bedroom, 2 bathroom house on 24th St/Baseline! Ready for Immediate Move In! Home includes 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1 kitchen, and one family room. Backyard is free from obstructions, clear view of fields. Close & clear views of South Mountain, only minutes from Mormon Trail head. South Mountain Community College, restaurants, and shopping to the north and east of the property. No Pets. Section 8 Considered.



$60 non-refundable Application Fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative Fee of $125 due at move in. $250 refundable Cleaning Deposit. $949 refundable Security Deposit. Earnest Deposit is non-refundable when application is approved.



Preliminary Requirements can be viewed at -- https://www.rentarizona.info/rental-criteria/



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.