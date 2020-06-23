2437 E CLARENDON Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony parking recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Biltmore Area Hidden Gem. Safe & quiet complex. New tub, shower, vanity and bath accessories. New kitchen countertop, deep stainless steel sink, faucet, 20 cu ft stainless frig, stove and microwave. Freshly painted, all tile floors, dual pane windows, faux wood blinds, ceiling fans in every room, security doors, dusk to dawn lighting, low utility bills. Washer/Gas Dryer hookups only. One assigned covered parking space in the back - additional parking in the front. Great location: Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, Hip Restaurants, Sports, Airport, Shopping, Medical Facilities, Freeway access and so much more. NO PETS. See Document Section for application.