Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2437 E CLARENDON Avenue

2437 East Clarendon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2437 East Clarendon Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Biltmore Area Hidden Gem. Safe & quiet complex. New tub, shower, vanity and bath accessories. New kitchen countertop, deep stainless steel sink, faucet, 20 cu ft stainless frig, stove and microwave. Freshly painted, all tile floors, dual pane windows, faux wood blinds, ceiling fans in every room, security doors, dusk to dawn lighting, low utility bills. Washer/Gas Dryer hookups only. One assigned covered parking space in the back - additional parking in the front. Great location: Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, Hip Restaurants, Sports, Airport, Shopping, Medical Facilities, Freeway access and so much more. NO PETS. See Document Section for application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2437 E CLARENDON Avenue have any available units?
2437 E CLARENDON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2437 E CLARENDON Avenue have?
Some of 2437 E CLARENDON Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2437 E CLARENDON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2437 E CLARENDON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2437 E CLARENDON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2437 E CLARENDON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2437 E CLARENDON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2437 E CLARENDON Avenue offers parking.
Does 2437 E CLARENDON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2437 E CLARENDON Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2437 E CLARENDON Avenue have a pool?
No, 2437 E CLARENDON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2437 E CLARENDON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2437 E CLARENDON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2437 E CLARENDON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2437 E CLARENDON Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
