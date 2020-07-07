2433 E Nisbet Rd

Amenities
This Home is perfect for the Car and/or Hobby enthusiest. 2 Car attached Garage, with additional 4 Car detached over height Garage/workshop complete with I-Beam and Hoist, 20 ft RV gate for easy access.
Home has been updated in recent years with tile and Laminate throughout. 2 tone paint, maple cabinets in kitchen and baths, newer Shower/Tub surrounds. Skylights in bathrooms and kitchen, ceiling fans in all the right places!
WILL GO FAST!!
1.75 Bath
3 Bedroom
Gas
Rv Gate
Single Story
Stove