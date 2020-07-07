2433 E Nisbet Rd

Amenities

garage recently renovated ceiling fan range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan range recently renovated Property Amenities garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5ba649402d ----

This Home is perfect for the Car and/or Hobby enthusiest. 2 Car attached Garage, with additional 4 Car detached over height Garage/workshop complete with I-Beam and Hoist, 20 ft RV gate for easy access.

Home has been updated in recent years with tile and Laminate throughout. 2 tone paint, maple cabinets in kitchen and baths, newer Shower/Tub surrounds. Skylights in bathrooms and kitchen, ceiling fans in all the right places!

WILL GO FAST!!



1.75 Bath

3 Bedroom

Gas

Rv Gate

Single Story

Stove