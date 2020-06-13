2423 E LINCOLN Circle

Amenities

DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANTS! Entertain like a boss in this beautiful, spacious Piestewa Peak renovation located in A-rated Madison School District & prestigious Biltmore zip code. Steps to Phoenix Mountains Preserve! Enjoy elevated mountain & sunset views from this bright, centrally located home just minutes to PV Country Club, Biltmore Fashion Park, Scottsdale Fashion Square & downtown Phoenix. Situated on almost 1/4 acre, this north-facing home offers architectural garage & front doors, solid walnut cabinets, modern quartz counters, floating vanities, glass courtyard & barn doors, stacked travertine, 8-ft doors & more. Entry feature wall reveals hidden powder room & master w/ peak views. Kitchen boasts 10-ft waterfall island, pull-outs, serving window & top appliances by Miele (42'' induction), Thermador & Zephyr. 64" fridge/freezer. Fantastic mountain views, great VRBO/Airbnb opportunity! HDMI/surround pre-wire @ family room, garage pre-wired for Tesla/EV charging, ceiling fans & TV pre-wired in every room, dimmable LED lights in every room, mud room @ laundry w/ drop zone, tons of storage, epoxied garage... checks all the boxes! Pre-wired for Tesla wall charger.