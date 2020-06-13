All apartments in Phoenix
2423 E LINCOLN Circle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2423 E LINCOLN Circle

2423 East Lincoln Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2423 East Lincoln Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANTS! Entertain like a boss in this beautiful, spacious Piestewa Peak renovation located in A-rated Madison School District & prestigious Biltmore zip code. Steps to Phoenix Mountains Preserve! Enjoy elevated mountain & sunset views from this bright, centrally located home just minutes to PV Country Club, Biltmore Fashion Park, Scottsdale Fashion Square & downtown Phoenix. Situated on almost 1/4 acre, this north-facing home offers architectural garage & front doors, solid walnut cabinets, modern quartz counters, floating vanities, glass courtyard & barn doors, stacked travertine, 8-ft doors & more. Entry feature wall reveals hidden powder room & master w/ peak views. Kitchen boasts 10-ft waterfall island, pull-outs, serving window & top appliances by Miele (42'' induction), Thermador & Zephyr. 64" fridge/freezer. Fantastic mountain views, great VRBO/Airbnb opportunity! HDMI/surround pre-wire @ family room, garage pre-wired for Tesla/EV charging, ceiling fans & TV pre-wired in every room, dimmable LED lights in every room, mud room @ laundry w/ drop zone, tons of storage, epoxied garage... checks all the boxes! Pre-wired for Tesla wall charger.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2423 E LINCOLN Circle have any available units?
2423 E LINCOLN Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2423 E LINCOLN Circle have?
Some of 2423 E LINCOLN Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2423 E LINCOLN Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2423 E LINCOLN Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2423 E LINCOLN Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2423 E LINCOLN Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2423 E LINCOLN Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2423 E LINCOLN Circle offers parking.
Does 2423 E LINCOLN Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2423 E LINCOLN Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2423 E LINCOLN Circle have a pool?
Yes, 2423 E LINCOLN Circle has a pool.
Does 2423 E LINCOLN Circle have accessible units?
No, 2423 E LINCOLN Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2423 E LINCOLN Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2423 E LINCOLN Circle has units with dishwashers.
