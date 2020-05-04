All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated January 12 2020 at 10:09 AM

24208 N 21ST Place

24208 N 21st Pl · No Longer Available
Location

24208 N 21st Pl, Phoenix, AZ 85024

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Welcome home to this beautiful DR Horton Smart Home! This ''Jordan'' floor plan features an open concept kitchen, dining and living room, 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Designer interior finishes include white cabinets, quartz countertops, wood-look tile, gourmet kitchen, and corner panel door that open up to courtyard. Gorgeous master bath with dual sinks and large walk-in shower. You'll love the convenience of the walk through the master closet into the laundry room and the organizational nook as you come in from the garage. Smart home features included, paver driveway, and much more! Beautiful gated community nestled at the base of the mountain. Backyard/courtyard landscaping to be professionally completed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24208 N 21ST Place have any available units?
24208 N 21ST Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 24208 N 21ST Place have?
Some of 24208 N 21ST Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24208 N 21ST Place currently offering any rent specials?
24208 N 21ST Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24208 N 21ST Place pet-friendly?
No, 24208 N 21ST Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 24208 N 21ST Place offer parking?
Yes, 24208 N 21ST Place offers parking.
Does 24208 N 21ST Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24208 N 21ST Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24208 N 21ST Place have a pool?
No, 24208 N 21ST Place does not have a pool.
Does 24208 N 21ST Place have accessible units?
No, 24208 N 21ST Place does not have accessible units.
Does 24208 N 21ST Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24208 N 21ST Place has units with dishwashers.

