24208 N 21ST Place

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking garage

Welcome home to this beautiful DR Horton Smart Home! This ''Jordan'' floor plan features an open concept kitchen, dining and living room, 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Designer interior finishes include white cabinets, quartz countertops, wood-look tile, gourmet kitchen, and corner panel door that open up to courtyard. Gorgeous master bath with dual sinks and large walk-in shower. You'll love the convenience of the walk through the master closet into the laundry room and the organizational nook as you come in from the garage. Smart home features included, paver driveway, and much more! Beautiful gated community nestled at the base of the mountain. Backyard/courtyard landscaping to be professionally completed.