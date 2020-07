Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This four bedroom/two bath has a great location! House has two living areas and a galley kitchen with double ovens. Laundry room is outside in shed area. There is a carport. Tile in main areas, carpet in bedrooms. Bathrooms have been updated. Freshly painted! Dryer hook-up is gas only. Grass in front and back of home. One pet upon approval.