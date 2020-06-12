All apartments in Phoenix
2402 W White Feather Lane
Last updated August 23 2019 at 3:15 AM

2402 W White Feather Lane

2402 West White Feather Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2402 West White Feather Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85085

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This sunny 3 bedroom 2.5 bath rental home in Dynamite Mountain Ranch is the perfect location for your North Phoenix lifestyle. Enter the front door and see views into an open kitchen/great room with large windows that bring in plenty of natural light. Pre-wired for surround. Laundry room and powder room for guests. Upstairs you will find a loft for extra space, sunset view deck with 2 spacious bedrooms and the Master Suite. New fridge, dishwasher, washer and dryer! Newly installed smoke alarm detectors throughout and new blinds in bedrooms. This home is served by Deer Valley Unified School District. Close to Shops at Norterra, USAA, John C. Lincoln Hospital and the I-17.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2402 W White Feather Lane have any available units?
2402 W White Feather Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2402 W White Feather Lane have?
Some of 2402 W White Feather Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2402 W White Feather Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2402 W White Feather Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2402 W White Feather Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2402 W White Feather Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2402 W White Feather Lane offer parking?
No, 2402 W White Feather Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2402 W White Feather Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2402 W White Feather Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2402 W White Feather Lane have a pool?
No, 2402 W White Feather Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2402 W White Feather Lane have accessible units?
No, 2402 W White Feather Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2402 W White Feather Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2402 W White Feather Lane has units with dishwashers.
