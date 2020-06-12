2402 W White Feather Lane

Amenities

This sunny 3 bedroom 2.5 bath rental home in Dynamite Mountain Ranch is the perfect location for your North Phoenix lifestyle. Enter the front door and see views into an open kitchen/great room with large windows that bring in plenty of natural light. Pre-wired for surround. Laundry room and powder room for guests. Upstairs you will find a loft for extra space, sunset view deck with 2 spacious bedrooms and the Master Suite. New fridge, dishwasher, washer and dryer! Newly installed smoke alarm detectors throughout and new blinds in bedrooms. This home is served by Deer Valley Unified School District. Close to Shops at Norterra, USAA, John C. Lincoln Hospital and the I-17.