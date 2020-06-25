All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated May 11 2019 at 8:43 AM

2401 Central Ave

2401 North Central Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2401 North Central Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85004
Ashland Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
concierge
elevator
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
valet service
Situated atop the contemporary 10-story Hotel Palomar, this high-rise apartment tower extends 24 stories above street level, offering a dynamic and exciting location for destination living in the heart of downtown Phoenix. Indulge in the cosmopolitan lifestyle with high-end home finishes, expansive downtown views and full access to 4-star boutique hotel amenities. The unit offered is on the 24th floor.

CityScape Residences delivers the absolute best at your fingertips. From signature residences with refined interior finishes to an unmatched location atop the four-star boutique Hotel Palomar, residents can make themselves at home and enjoy 24/7 insider access to the hotels world-class amenities.
COMMON ADVANTAGES:

Access to Third-Floor Hotel Palomar Pool and Luster Bar Including Hosted Cabanas
Resident-Only Lounge and Clubroom
10,000 Square Feet of Hotel Palomar Ballroom and Meeting Space with Special Resident Pricing
Business Center Use*
Garage-to-Apartment Elevator Service with Convenient Locations for Building Access
Climate-Controlled Interior Corridors
WiFi throughout Common Areas
Valet Parking and Covered Parking Available
State-of-the-Art Fitness Center
Exclusive EoS Fitness Elite Membership Pricing*
Complimentary 24/7 Use of the Hotel Concierge
Pet-Friendly Services and Amenities
Additional Storage Available
INTERIOR AMENITIES:

Unique Studio, One-, Two- and Three-Bedroom Apartment Homes
Designer French Doors and Personal Balconies*
Distinctive Wood-Style Flooring
Gourmet Kitchens with Prep Islands*
In-home Washer and Dryer
Granite Counters with Tile Backsplashes
Upgraded Stainless-Steel Appliance Package
Single-Basin Under-Mount Sinks
Modern Track Lighting in Kitchen and Dining Spaces
Floor-to-Ceiling Windows
Spectacular Views of Camelback Mountain, Chase Field, Sky Harbor Airport and Central Avenue
Indulgent Bedrooms and Baths
Expansive Bedrooms with Plush Carpeting
Spacious Walk-in Closets*
Luxurious Bathrooms with Sizeable Linen Closets
Tile Tub Surrounds
Oversized Soaking Tubs*
Contemporary Lighting Packages

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2401 Central Ave have any available units?
2401 Central Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2401 Central Ave have?
Some of 2401 Central Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2401 Central Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2401 Central Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2401 Central Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2401 Central Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2401 Central Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2401 Central Ave offers parking.
Does 2401 Central Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2401 Central Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2401 Central Ave have a pool?
Yes, 2401 Central Ave has a pool.
Does 2401 Central Ave have accessible units?
No, 2401 Central Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2401 Central Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2401 Central Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
