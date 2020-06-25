2401 Central Ave

Amenities
Situated atop the contemporary 10-story Hotel Palomar, this high-rise apartment tower extends 24 stories above street level, offering a dynamic and exciting location for destination living in the heart of downtown Phoenix. Indulge in the cosmopolitan lifestyle with high-end home finishes, expansive downtown views and full access to 4-star boutique hotel amenities. The unit offered is on the 24th floor.
CityScape Residences delivers the absolute best at your fingertips. From signature residences with refined interior finishes to an unmatched location atop the four-star boutique Hotel Palomar, residents can make themselves at home and enjoy 24/7 insider access to the hotels world-class amenities.
COMMON ADVANTAGES:
Access to Third-Floor Hotel Palomar Pool and Luster Bar Including Hosted Cabanas
Resident-Only Lounge and Clubroom
10,000 Square Feet of Hotel Palomar Ballroom and Meeting Space with Special Resident Pricing
Business Center Use*
Garage-to-Apartment Elevator Service with Convenient Locations for Building Access
Climate-Controlled Interior Corridors
WiFi throughout Common Areas
Valet Parking and Covered Parking Available
State-of-the-Art Fitness Center
Exclusive EoS Fitness Elite Membership Pricing*
Complimentary 24/7 Use of the Hotel Concierge
Pet-Friendly Services and Amenities
Additional Storage Available
INTERIOR AMENITIES:
Unique Studio, One-, Two- and Three-Bedroom Apartment Homes
Designer French Doors and Personal Balconies*
Distinctive Wood-Style Flooring
Gourmet Kitchens with Prep Islands*
In-home Washer and Dryer
Granite Counters with Tile Backsplashes
Upgraded Stainless-Steel Appliance Package
Single-Basin Under-Mount Sinks
Modern Track Lighting in Kitchen and Dining Spaces
Floor-to-Ceiling Windows
Spectacular Views of Camelback Mountain, Chase Field, Sky Harbor Airport and Central Avenue
Indulgent Bedrooms and Baths
Expansive Bedrooms with Plush Carpeting
Spacious Walk-in Closets*
Luxurious Bathrooms with Sizeable Linen Closets
Tile Tub Surrounds
Oversized Soaking Tubs*
Contemporary Lighting Packages