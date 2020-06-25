2401 Central Ave

Amenities

Situated atop the contemporary 10-story Hotel Palomar, this high-rise apartment tower extends 24 stories above street level, offering a dynamic and exciting location for destination living in the heart of downtown Phoenix. Indulge in the cosmopolitan lifestyle with high-end home finishes, expansive downtown views and full access to 4-star boutique hotel amenities. The unit offered is on the 24th floor.



CityScape Residences delivers the absolute best at your fingertips. From signature residences with refined interior finishes to an unmatched location atop the four-star boutique Hotel Palomar, residents can make themselves at home and enjoy 24/7 insider access to the hotels world-class amenities.

COMMON ADVANTAGES:



Access to Third-Floor Hotel Palomar Pool and Luster Bar Including Hosted Cabanas

Resident-Only Lounge and Clubroom

10,000 Square Feet of Hotel Palomar Ballroom and Meeting Space with Special Resident Pricing

Business Center Use*

Garage-to-Apartment Elevator Service with Convenient Locations for Building Access

Climate-Controlled Interior Corridors

WiFi throughout Common Areas

Valet Parking and Covered Parking Available

State-of-the-Art Fitness Center

Exclusive EoS Fitness Elite Membership Pricing*

Complimentary 24/7 Use of the Hotel Concierge

Pet-Friendly Services and Amenities

Additional Storage Available

INTERIOR AMENITIES:



Unique Studio, One-, Two- and Three-Bedroom Apartment Homes

Designer French Doors and Personal Balconies*

Distinctive Wood-Style Flooring

Gourmet Kitchens with Prep Islands*

In-home Washer and Dryer

Granite Counters with Tile Backsplashes

Upgraded Stainless-Steel Appliance Package

Single-Basin Under-Mount Sinks

Modern Track Lighting in Kitchen and Dining Spaces

Floor-to-Ceiling Windows

Spectacular Views of Camelback Mountain, Chase Field, Sky Harbor Airport and Central Avenue

Indulgent Bedrooms and Baths

Expansive Bedrooms with Plush Carpeting

Spacious Walk-in Closets*

Luxurious Bathrooms with Sizeable Linen Closets

Tile Tub Surrounds

Oversized Soaking Tubs*

Contemporary Lighting Packages