23852 N 66TH Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool hot tub

Gorgeous 4 Bedroom with 3 Baths in prestigious mountainside gated community of Chaminade * Premium lot - sides & backs to wash, adjacent to only one neighbor * Newly painted interior (2018)* Formal living & dining room * Family room features a wet bar, fireplace & skylights * Upgraded kitchen w/ breakfast bar, tons of maple cabinets, double ovens w/ convection * Master bedroom boasts a relaxing seating area & fireplace plus a separate entrance to backyard * Jack & Jill Bath in Bedrooms 2 & 3 * 4th bedroom is used as a Den * Backyard has full-length covered patio, view fencing & beautiful mountain views * 3rd/Guest Bath perfectly located in the back which has entrance to heated pool/spa * 4-ft extended 3 car garage w/ sink, epoxy floors * Upper cabs in laundry * Assistive Animals Only