All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 23852 N 66TH Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
23852 N 66TH Avenue
Last updated June 26 2019 at 10:55 AM

23852 N 66TH Avenue

23852 North 66th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

23852 North 66th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85310

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Gorgeous 4 Bedroom with 3 Baths in prestigious mountainside gated community of Chaminade * Premium lot - sides & backs to wash, adjacent to only one neighbor * Newly painted interior (2018)* Formal living & dining room * Family room features a wet bar, fireplace & skylights * Upgraded kitchen w/ breakfast bar, tons of maple cabinets, double ovens w/ convection * Master bedroom boasts a relaxing seating area & fireplace plus a separate entrance to backyard * Jack & Jill Bath in Bedrooms 2 & 3 * 4th bedroom is used as a Den * Backyard has full-length covered patio, view fencing & beautiful mountain views * 3rd/Guest Bath perfectly located in the back which has entrance to heated pool/spa * 4-ft extended 3 car garage w/ sink, epoxy floors * Upper cabs in laundry * Assistive Animals Only

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23852 N 66TH Avenue have any available units?
23852 N 66TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 23852 N 66TH Avenue have?
Some of 23852 N 66TH Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23852 N 66TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
23852 N 66TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23852 N 66TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 23852 N 66TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 23852 N 66TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 23852 N 66TH Avenue offers parking.
Does 23852 N 66TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23852 N 66TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23852 N 66TH Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 23852 N 66TH Avenue has a pool.
Does 23852 N 66TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 23852 N 66TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 23852 N 66TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23852 N 66TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Monterra
1333 N 24th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Diamonte on Bell
3202 W Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Pointe Metro
3221 W El Camino Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Carol Mary
501 E Willetta St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Novella at Arcadia Townhomes
4402 N 36th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Level at 16th by Mark-Taylor
1550 E Campbell Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Income Restricted - Sombra
2020 W Glendale Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Cortland Desert Ridge
4750 E Union Hills Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85032

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly Places
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeCentral Avenue CorridorMountain Park Ranch
Downtown PhoenixArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College