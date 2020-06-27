23850 North 38th Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful well-maintained home in North Canyon Ranch! In North Phoenix. As you walk in the door, you'll love the vaulted ceilings! The huge backyard to play in. The upstairs features a full guest bathroom, two additional bedrooms, and the master bedroom. The downstairs features the living room, dining room, kitchen, half bathroom, and laundry room. The garage has tons of extra storage space with built-in cabinetry. Enjoy the personal touches in this home. $1700 Deposit, $125.00 one time admin fee, sales tax/STP fee per month, $250.00 pet deposit and $25.00 per month pet rent.



***INQUIRE BEFORE APPLYING FOR STATUS OF PROPERTY AND OR ANY PENDING APPLICATIONS. No evictions, no felonies in the last 5 years, no open bankruptcies, 550 or higher credit score, and 3 times rent to income. ANY PERSONS 18 YEARS OR OLDER MUST APPLY AND PAY APPLICATION FEE. All applications are FIRST COME, FIRST SERVE. Proof of income and application MUST be submitted in 48 hours. Application fees are NONREFUNDABLE. Send proof of income or pay stubs to renttps@gmail.com All properties will be marketed until $200.00, NONREFUNDABLE, holding deposit is paid, as well as a SIGNED LEASE. $200.00 holding fee will be applied towards security deposit. HOLDING DEPOSIT IS ONLY VALID FOR 30 DAYS.***



Smoking: No



Year Built: 1989



Lease Terms: 12 Months



Deposits: $1,700.00

