Last updated November 6 2019 at 3:42 AM

23850 North 38th Drive

23850 North 38th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

23850 North 38th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85310

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful well-maintained home in North Canyon Ranch! In North Phoenix. As you walk in the door, you'll love the vaulted ceilings! The huge backyard to play in. The upstairs features a full guest bathroom, two additional bedrooms, and the master bedroom. The downstairs features the living room, dining room, kitchen, half bathroom, and laundry room. The garage has tons of extra storage space with built-in cabinetry. Enjoy the personal touches in this home. $1700 Deposit, $125.00 one time admin fee, sales tax/STP fee per month, $250.00 pet deposit and $25.00 per month pet rent.

***INQUIRE BEFORE APPLYING FOR STATUS OF PROPERTY AND OR ANY PENDING APPLICATIONS. No evictions, no felonies in the last 5 years, no open bankruptcies, 550 or higher credit score, and 3 times rent to income. ANY PERSONS 18 YEARS OR OLDER MUST APPLY AND PAY APPLICATION FEE. All applications are FIRST COME, FIRST SERVE. Proof of income and application MUST be submitted in 48 hours. Application fees are NONREFUNDABLE. Send proof of income or pay stubs to renttps@gmail.com All properties will be marketed until $200.00, NONREFUNDABLE, holding deposit is paid, as well as a SIGNED LEASE. $200.00 holding fee will be applied towards security deposit. HOLDING DEPOSIT IS ONLY VALID FOR 30 DAYS.***

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1989

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Deposits: $1,700.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23850 North 38th Drive have any available units?
23850 North 38th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 23850 North 38th Drive have?
Some of 23850 North 38th Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23850 North 38th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
23850 North 38th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23850 North 38th Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 23850 North 38th Drive is pet friendly.
Does 23850 North 38th Drive offer parking?
Yes, 23850 North 38th Drive offers parking.
Does 23850 North 38th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23850 North 38th Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23850 North 38th Drive have a pool?
No, 23850 North 38th Drive does not have a pool.
Does 23850 North 38th Drive have accessible units?
No, 23850 North 38th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 23850 North 38th Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 23850 North 38th Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
