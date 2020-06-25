All apartments in Phoenix
2361 E HUNTINGTON Drive
Last updated May 23 2019 at 2:23 AM

2361 E HUNTINGTON Drive

2361 East Huntington Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2361 East Huntington Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85040

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Striking, Remodeled 2-Story, Two Bedroom Townhome in the popular Copper Leaf Community availabe for Rent. Highly upgraded, designer touches throughout this Unit ! Enter on the 1st floor to a TV Room or At Home Office space with 16 inch Ceramic tile and ceiling fan. The 2nd Floor has open kitchen area & Great Room with Vaulted ceilings. Kitchen upgrades include Quartz Countertops, Stainless undermount sink & faucet. Reverse Osmosis Water system. Beautiful tile backsplash highlighted with Undercabinet lights & tall kitchen cabinets above. Whirlpool Appliance package. Two-Tone paint throughout. Carpeting in Both Bedrooms & Stairway. Both bathrooms have Granite counters, upgraded faucets & fixtures. Master bath has custom cabinets. Easy commute to I-10, Route 60 and Sky Harbor Airport. No Pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2361 E HUNTINGTON Drive have any available units?
2361 E HUNTINGTON Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2361 E HUNTINGTON Drive have?
Some of 2361 E HUNTINGTON Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2361 E HUNTINGTON Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2361 E HUNTINGTON Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2361 E HUNTINGTON Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2361 E HUNTINGTON Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2361 E HUNTINGTON Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2361 E HUNTINGTON Drive offers parking.
Does 2361 E HUNTINGTON Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2361 E HUNTINGTON Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2361 E HUNTINGTON Drive have a pool?
No, 2361 E HUNTINGTON Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2361 E HUNTINGTON Drive have accessible units?
No, 2361 E HUNTINGTON Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2361 E HUNTINGTON Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2361 E HUNTINGTON Drive has units with dishwashers.
