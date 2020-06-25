2361 E HUNTINGTON Drive

Amenities

Striking, Remodeled 2-Story, Two Bedroom Townhome in the popular Copper Leaf Community availabe for Rent. Highly upgraded, designer touches throughout this Unit ! Enter on the 1st floor to a TV Room or At Home Office space with 16 inch Ceramic tile and ceiling fan. The 2nd Floor has open kitchen area & Great Room with Vaulted ceilings. Kitchen upgrades include Quartz Countertops, Stainless undermount sink & faucet. Reverse Osmosis Water system. Beautiful tile backsplash highlighted with Undercabinet lights & tall kitchen cabinets above. Whirlpool Appliance package. Two-Tone paint throughout. Carpeting in Both Bedrooms & Stairway. Both bathrooms have Granite counters, upgraded faucets & fixtures. Master bath has custom cabinets. Easy commute to I-10, Route 60 and Sky Harbor Airport. No Pets