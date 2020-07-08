2349 N 3rd Avenue

Amenities
Located in the popular Willo Historic District, you're going to love your new home! Family owned for 50+ years, this completely self-contained home is part of a triplex & while 'Tiny Homes' are all the rage, this home? Lives LARGE! Historic details abound, from the beautiful wood floors throughout to the cove ceilings, gorgeous fireplace with mantel, & penny tile in the bathroom. Gorgeous original hardware in the kitchen are complemented by cut-glass door handles in the bedroom, & the original cut outs in the living room will make you swoon. Freshly painted, this home features 1 bed, 1 bath, living room, dining room, kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, tankless water heater & full laundry, too. It also features covered parking & access to shared yard. Walking distance to lightrail