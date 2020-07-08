All apartments in Phoenix
2349 N 3rd Avenue

2349 N 3rd Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2349 N 3rd Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85003
Willo

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Located in the popular Willo Historic District, you're going to love your new home! Family owned for 50+ years, this completely self-contained home is part of a triplex & while 'Tiny Homes' are all the rage, this home? Lives LARGE! Historic details abound, from the beautiful wood floors throughout to the cove ceilings, gorgeous fireplace with mantel, & penny tile in the bathroom. Gorgeous original hardware in the kitchen are complemented by cut-glass door handles in the bedroom, & the original cut outs in the living room will make you swoon. Freshly painted, this home features 1 bed, 1 bath, living room, dining room, kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, tankless water heater & full laundry, too. It also features covered parking & access to shared yard. Walking distance to lightrail

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2349 N 3rd Avenue have any available units?
2349 N 3rd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2349 N 3rd Avenue have?
Some of 2349 N 3rd Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2349 N 3rd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2349 N 3rd Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2349 N 3rd Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2349 N 3rd Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2349 N 3rd Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2349 N 3rd Avenue offers parking.
Does 2349 N 3rd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2349 N 3rd Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2349 N 3rd Avenue have a pool?
No, 2349 N 3rd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2349 N 3rd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2349 N 3rd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2349 N 3rd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2349 N 3rd Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

