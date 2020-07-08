2349 N 3rd Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors parking stainless steel fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Located in the popular Willo Historic District, you're going to love your new home! Family owned for 50+ years, this completely self-contained home is part of a triplex & while 'Tiny Homes' are all the rage, this home? Lives LARGE! Historic details abound, from the beautiful wood floors throughout to the cove ceilings, gorgeous fireplace with mantel, & penny tile in the bathroom. Gorgeous original hardware in the kitchen are complemented by cut-glass door handles in the bedroom, & the original cut outs in the living room will make you swoon. Freshly painted, this home features 1 bed, 1 bath, living room, dining room, kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, tankless water heater & full laundry, too. It also features covered parking & access to shared yard. Walking distance to lightrail