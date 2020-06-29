All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2345 West Turney Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2345 West Turney Avenue
Last updated October 18 2019 at 9:07 PM

2345 West Turney Avenue

2345 West Turney Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2345 West Turney Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85015
Fruitland Acres

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home features a huge backyard and newer flooring and paint. Available after November 1st. Tenant pays for all utilities. Carport parking.

Please call or text Barb for more information 602-369-6116.

$45.00 application fee per adult that is not refundable. If approved you will need to pay the security deposit within 48 hours.There is a nonrefundable $195.00 administration fee after approval. No smoking is allowed at or on the property. Pet restrictions may apply.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,100, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,200, Available 11/1/19

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2345 West Turney Avenue have any available units?
2345 West Turney Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 2345 West Turney Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2345 West Turney Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2345 West Turney Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2345 West Turney Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2345 West Turney Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2345 West Turney Avenue offers parking.
Does 2345 West Turney Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2345 West Turney Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2345 West Turney Avenue have a pool?
No, 2345 West Turney Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2345 West Turney Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2345 West Turney Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2345 West Turney Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2345 West Turney Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2345 West Turney Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2345 West Turney Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Zazu Apartments
1502 East Osborn Road
Phoenix, AZ 85014
The Curve at Melrose
4333 N 6th Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Spectra on 7th South
20425 North 7th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Roosevelt Square
121 W Portland St
Phoenix, AZ 85003
Mountain Park Ranch
4221 E Ray Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Mountain View Casitas
1130 E Grovers Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Ava Park
2524 W Glenrosa Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85017
Park on Central
4001 North Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85012

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College