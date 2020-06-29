2345 West Turney Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This home features a huge backyard and newer flooring and paint. Available after November 1st. Tenant pays for all utilities. Carport parking.



Please call or text Barb for more information 602-369-6116.



$45.00 application fee per adult that is not refundable. If approved you will need to pay the security deposit within 48 hours.There is a nonrefundable $195.00 administration fee after approval. No smoking is allowed at or on the property. Pet restrictions may apply.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,100, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,200, Available 11/1/19



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.