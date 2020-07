Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Adorable sinngle family home in the highly desirable Coronado Historic District. House has been upgraded with quartz countertops, Large kitchen island ( peninsula), Laminate floors, tiled bathroom floors and tiled showers. Vanities, countertops, all windows, patio door and roof have all been installed within the past 2 years or less. There is an airconditioned additional room ( 84 square feet) off the master with french doors to the back yard. There are 2 off street parking space,