2320 E Indianola Ave

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly pool microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Three Bedroom/Two Bath Home Available NOW in Phoenix!



Great central location close to entertainment, dining and freeways! This home has beautiful new tile flooring that looks like wood throughout the home, and the backyard has a swimming pool to enjoy on the hot summer days!



Kitchen with granite countertops and lots of cabinets. Mature landscaping in front and backyard. Pet-friendly with doggy door!! Pool service is included in rent.



Resident responsible for all utilities.



Rental Terms:

$49 App Fee Per Adult.

One-time Resident Admin fee of $235.

Pet fees and restrictions apply: One-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo pet rent per pet.

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us directly at 833-367-6963 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Property Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



(RLNE5413881)