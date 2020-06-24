All apartments in Phoenix
2320 E Indianola Ave

2320 East Indianola Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2320 East Indianola Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Three Bedroom/Two Bath Home Available NOW in Phoenix!

Great central location close to entertainment, dining and freeways! This home has beautiful new tile flooring that looks like wood throughout the home, and the backyard has a swimming pool to enjoy on the hot summer days!

Kitchen with granite countertops and lots of cabinets. Mature landscaping in front and backyard. Pet-friendly with doggy door!! Pool service is included in rent.

Resident responsible for all utilities.

Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee Per Adult.
One-time Resident Admin fee of $235.
Pet fees and restrictions apply: One-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo pet rent per pet.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at 833-367-6963 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Property Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5413881)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2320 E Indianola Ave have any available units?
2320 E Indianola Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2320 E Indianola Ave have?
Some of 2320 E Indianola Ave's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2320 E Indianola Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2320 E Indianola Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2320 E Indianola Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2320 E Indianola Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2320 E Indianola Ave offer parking?
No, 2320 E Indianola Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2320 E Indianola Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2320 E Indianola Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2320 E Indianola Ave have a pool?
Yes, 2320 E Indianola Ave has a pool.
Does 2320 E Indianola Ave have accessible units?
No, 2320 E Indianola Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2320 E Indianola Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2320 E Indianola Ave has units with dishwashers.

