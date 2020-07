Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse pool tennis court

Georgeous! Recently repainted interior. Custom home with city and mountain views! Look at the square footage for the price! All the luxuries you could ask for.Granite kitchen with double island, Beautiful cabinetry,Elegant flooring, Built in office, Master suite with sitting room, two balconies on upper level, rod iron staircase, three walk in closets, Huge laundry area with lots of cabinets! Community center with pools, tennis courts, parks, etc. A perfect 10!