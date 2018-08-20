2314 W OLD PAINT Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool garage media room tennis court volleyball court

Stunning rental in a incredible community. Highly desired mountainside home with incredible views. New 7.5'' wide and extra long hand scraped planks made of gorgeous maple in large front living area and master bedroom, installed on the diagonal in both rooms. Two large bedrooms with large double sink bathroom upstairs along with large open media room. Private master suite downstairs with walk in closet. Separate soaking tub in master bath. 2 1/2 car garage with epoxy coated floor. Paver stone driveway and walkway to front door. Large back patio with view fence. Two community pools (one heated) along with playgrounds, basketball, volleyball and tennis courts. Sonoran Mountain hiking trails within walking distance. Granite counters in kitchen and master bath. SUPER CLEAN