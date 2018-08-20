All apartments in Phoenix
2314 W OLD PAINT Trail
2314 W OLD PAINT Trail

2314 West Old Paint Trail · No Longer Available
Location

2314 West Old Paint Trail, Phoenix, AZ 85086
Tramonto

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
volleyball court
Stunning rental in a incredible community. Highly desired mountainside home with incredible views. New 7.5'' wide and extra long hand scraped planks made of gorgeous maple in large front living area and master bedroom, installed on the diagonal in both rooms. Two large bedrooms with large double sink bathroom upstairs along with large open media room. Private master suite downstairs with walk in closet. Separate soaking tub in master bath. 2 1/2 car garage with epoxy coated floor. Paver stone driveway and walkway to front door. Large back patio with view fence. Two community pools (one heated) along with playgrounds, basketball, volleyball and tennis courts. Sonoran Mountain hiking trails within walking distance. Granite counters in kitchen and master bath. SUPER CLEAN

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2314 W OLD PAINT Trail have any available units?
2314 W OLD PAINT Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2314 W OLD PAINT Trail have?
Some of 2314 W OLD PAINT Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2314 W OLD PAINT Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2314 W OLD PAINT Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2314 W OLD PAINT Trail pet-friendly?
No, 2314 W OLD PAINT Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2314 W OLD PAINT Trail offer parking?
Yes, 2314 W OLD PAINT Trail offers parking.
Does 2314 W OLD PAINT Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2314 W OLD PAINT Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2314 W OLD PAINT Trail have a pool?
Yes, 2314 W OLD PAINT Trail has a pool.
Does 2314 W OLD PAINT Trail have accessible units?
No, 2314 W OLD PAINT Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2314 W OLD PAINT Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2314 W OLD PAINT Trail has units with dishwashers.
