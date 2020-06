Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

The Coronado Neighborhood is the place to be. The owners have added to an already-updated home to include high-tech smart fan and smart lock technology. The home had updates in both 2014 and 2016, with recessed LED lights and low-E windows. The master suite is large, with a walk-in closet. The lot is large in back and ready for entertaining, while the 1925 historic Santa Fe-style charm in front adds to the curb appeal. Don't miss this one on your tour this weekend.