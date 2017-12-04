2307 N. Mitchell St.

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/39e6204054 ---- One year old Coronado smart home with 3 bedrooms & 2 baths. Commercial front glass, custom metal work and courtyard. Fabulous kitchen with waterfall quartz counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, as well as pendant & canned lighting. Concrete flooring throughout. Incredible master suite with private bathroom & 2 closets. Detached 1.5 car garage & turf backyard. Near all downtown sporting, art events and restaurants. NO DOGS PLEASE, CATS WILL BE CONSIDERED. Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com.com Call or text Stacia for details 602-672-1787 $50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.