2307 N. Mitchell St.
Last updated June 5 2019 at 9:59 PM

2307 N. Mitchell St.

2307 North Mitchell Street · No Longer Available
Location

2307 North Mitchell Street, Phoenix, AZ 85006
Coronado

Amenities

cats allowed
garage
stainless steel
courtyard
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/39e6204054 ---- One year old Coronado smart home with 3 bedrooms & 2 baths. Commercial front glass, custom metal work and courtyard. Fabulous kitchen with waterfall quartz counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, as well as pendant & canned lighting. Concrete flooring throughout. Incredible master suite with private bathroom & 2 closets. Detached 1.5 car garage & turf backyard. Near all downtown sporting, art events and restaurants. NO DOGS PLEASE, CATS WILL BE CONSIDERED. Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com.com Call or text Stacia for details 602-672-1787 $50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

