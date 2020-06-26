All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2305 E MITCHELL Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2305 E MITCHELL Drive
Last updated May 18 2019 at 2:10 PM

2305 E MITCHELL Drive

2305 E Mitchell Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2305 E Mitchell Dr, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
Assistive Animals Only. This Charming 1945 Bungalow located in the Loma Linda Historic District has Old World Charm w/all the Modern Conveniences. Living Room w/Maple Laminate Flooring, Built-In Bookcase & Built-In Cabinets w/Wood Top & Wider Baseboards. Shaker Kitchen w/Tiled Backsplash & Black Appliances. Eat-In Dining w/Tiled Floor & Inside Laundry. Two Bedrooms w/Cedar Closets & Custom Built-Ins, & Updated Bathroom w/Kohler Toilet & Pedestal Sink. Private Landscaped Backyard w/Flagstone Patios & Walk Ways, Custom Built-In Planters & Hat Channel Fencing w/Charming Shed Outdoor Fire Pit Area, Grass Area & Gorgeous Tree Makes this Yard Perfect for Entertaining. New Roof 2015. Close to Dining, Entertainment, Sports & the Biltmore. Credit and references please

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2305 E MITCHELL Drive have any available units?
2305 E MITCHELL Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2305 E MITCHELL Drive have?
Some of 2305 E MITCHELL Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2305 E MITCHELL Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2305 E MITCHELL Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2305 E MITCHELL Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2305 E MITCHELL Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2305 E MITCHELL Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2305 E MITCHELL Drive offers parking.
Does 2305 E MITCHELL Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2305 E MITCHELL Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2305 E MITCHELL Drive have a pool?
No, 2305 E MITCHELL Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2305 E MITCHELL Drive have accessible units?
No, 2305 E MITCHELL Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2305 E MITCHELL Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2305 E MITCHELL Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Greenspoint at Paradise Valley
4202 E Cactus Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Domus by Mark-Taylor
4445 N 36th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
The Thomas at Midtown
200 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Palm Court
20401 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Pointe Metro
3221 W El Camino Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85051
San Mateo Townhomes
4435 North Longview Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Northern Edge
2339 W Northern Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Palm Crest at Station 40
3816 N 83rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85033

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College