2305 E MITCHELL Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated fire pit fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking

Assistive Animals Only. This Charming 1945 Bungalow located in the Loma Linda Historic District has Old World Charm w/all the Modern Conveniences. Living Room w/Maple Laminate Flooring, Built-In Bookcase & Built-In Cabinets w/Wood Top & Wider Baseboards. Shaker Kitchen w/Tiled Backsplash & Black Appliances. Eat-In Dining w/Tiled Floor & Inside Laundry. Two Bedrooms w/Cedar Closets & Custom Built-Ins, & Updated Bathroom w/Kohler Toilet & Pedestal Sink. Private Landscaped Backyard w/Flagstone Patios & Walk Ways, Custom Built-In Planters & Hat Channel Fencing w/Charming Shed Outdoor Fire Pit Area, Grass Area & Gorgeous Tree Makes this Yard Perfect for Entertaining. New Roof 2015. Close to Dining, Entertainment, Sports & the Biltmore. Credit and references please