2302 W BLOOMFIELD Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking garage

NEWLY REMODELED 3 BED 2 BATH. THIS HOME IS PERFECT FOR A LARGE FAMILY, HUGE BACK YARD. IT FEATURES NEW CARPET, NEW NEUTRAL PAINT INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, LARGE MASTER SUITE SEPERATE FROM THE OTHER BEDROOMS FACING A PRIVATE PATIO TO THE BACKYARD. HAS 1 COVERED CARPORT AS WELL AS A 1 CAR GARAGE. THIS PROPERTY IS NEAR SCHOOLS AND SHOPPING. MUST HAVE A COMPLETE APPLICATION AND APPLICATION FEE PAID BEFORE WORKING ANY FILE. NO EXCEPTIONS!!! MUST HAVE COPY OF DRIVERS LICENSE WITH ALL APPLICANTS.