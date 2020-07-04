All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated January 22 2020 at 8:16 PM

2302 E Evans Drive

2302 East Evans Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2302 East Evans Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Two Bedroom, Two Bath townhouse with garage. Eat in nook in the kitchen. This home has a large great room that opens to the rear yard for quiet peace and enjoyment. Washer / Dryer included. Two car garage with plenty of storage. No Smoking. Community Pool. Rent $1,400 / month. $1,400 security deposit. $150 one time admin fee. $250 non refundable pet deposit. $55 per adult application fee. Minimum 3x income/rent ratio. 600+ credit score. Background and credit check required. No recent adverse rental history. Showings booked online at showmojo.com/walterm/gallery.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2302 E Evans Drive have any available units?
2302 E Evans Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2302 E Evans Drive have?
Some of 2302 E Evans Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2302 E Evans Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2302 E Evans Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2302 E Evans Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2302 E Evans Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2302 E Evans Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2302 E Evans Drive offers parking.
Does 2302 E Evans Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2302 E Evans Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2302 E Evans Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2302 E Evans Drive has a pool.
Does 2302 E Evans Drive have accessible units?
No, 2302 E Evans Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2302 E Evans Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2302 E Evans Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

