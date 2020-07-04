2302 E Evans Drive

Amenities

Two Bedroom, Two Bath townhouse with garage. Eat in nook in the kitchen. This home has a large great room that opens to the rear yard for quiet peace and enjoyment. Washer / Dryer included. Two car garage with plenty of storage. No Smoking. Community Pool. Rent $1,400 / month. $1,400 security deposit. $150 one time admin fee. $250 non refundable pet deposit. $55 per adult application fee. Minimum 3x income/rent ratio. 600+ credit score. Background and credit check required. No recent adverse rental history. Showings booked online at showmojo.com/walterm/gallery.