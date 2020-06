Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated fireplace oven

Wow beautifully updated home on corner lot. Just added brand new dual pane windows throughout home, new flooring, 2 tone paint, new custom bathroom, new baseboards, new lighting fixtures and so much more. super cute home and ready to move into. home is for sale or lease or lease option.