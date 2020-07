Amenities

Beauty in Foothills Club West!!! 3 Bed + Loft/ 2 Baths / with a Beautiful VIEW. Tile in all the right places. The Kitchen has over-sized cabinets & Corian Countertops. Nice interior custom paint and a Beautiful staircase. The Master Bath has dual sinks and a separate shower and tub. Washer & Dryer included. The backyard is Beautiful and backs up to the Preserve. Less than 5 minutes from three top rated public schools, three parks, the YMCA & South Mountain Trail Head. Pets upon owner approval.